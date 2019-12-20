Head of State commissions to reduce foreign workforce attraction quota

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of maintaining equal conditions for local and foreign workforce, Kazinform reports.

«Earlier I have already stated inadmissibility of discrimination of Kazakhstani citizens by foreign employers. At my instruction, the enterprises employing foreigners underwent revision on observance of and migration legislation. 95 companies were inspected last month and 950 violations were identified,» he said.

«Based on the analysis of the situation and inspections conducted by authorized bodies and with the consideration of the recommendations of the National Public Confidence Council, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has drafted a number of amendments. First, the quota on attraction of foreign workforce has been reduced by 40% for 2020 – from 49,000 in 2015 to 29,000 in 2020. Secondly, all the enterprises employing more than 250 people and attracting more than 30 foreign workers will be regularly inspected. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection will be able to promptly respond to any violations such as wage gaps, social and household conditions etc.» noted the President.

Besides, according to the President, the requirements to the foreign workers’ attraction quotas and work permits issuance will be toughened.