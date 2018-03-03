Head of State congratulates Armen Sarkissian on his election as President of Armenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf congratulated the newly elected President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Akorda press service reports.

In his congratulatory telegram to Sarkissian, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he is confident that the professional skills and experience of the new President will help the friendly state of Armenia to achieve new highs on the path of its dynamic development.

"I hope that the relations between Astana and Yerevan which are based on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop for the benefit of our countries thanks to your active support.

I wish you health and success in this demanding position, and to the entire people of Armenia - peace and prosperity," the telegram reads.