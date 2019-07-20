  • kz
    Head of State congratulates Charles Michel on election as European Council President

    14:50, 20 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of congratulation to Charles Michel upon his election as the President of the European Council, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    «Our bilateral relationsgain a new impulse today. The European Union remains a key political and tradepartner of Kazakhstan. The Extended Partnership Agreement as well as theupdated EU Strategy for Central Asia opens a new era of closer relations andbroad perspectives for a sustainable development and the region’s prosperity,»the letter reads.


    The Head of State wishedsuccess to Charles Michel and expressed confidence in further promotion of themultilateral cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Brussels.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
