Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on the Day of Knowledge (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - During a press conference at Diaoyutai State Guest House in China Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his congratulations on the Day of Knowledge to students and their parents.

Head of State congratulated student and their parent on the Day of Knowledge. He informed that today 7500 schools have opened their doors for 2.6 million children including 300 thousand first-graders. President Nazarbayev reminded that this year all first-graders are given a special gift from him - a book about Kazakhstan. Recall that yesterday in the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Nazarbayev held meetings with the heads of three Chinese corporations - CNPC, CITIC Group, China Kingho Energy Group.

Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit will last until September 3. Today the President will meet with Li Keqiang Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.