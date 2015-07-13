Head of State continues to receive congratulations on his birthday and Astana Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to receive letters and telegrams of congratulations from heads of international organizations, as well as representatives of the intelligentsia, political and academic circles of our country and abroad, the press service of Akorda.

Thus, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States R. Hasanov noted that Kazakhstan is an example and a source of pride for all Turkic countries. In turn, chairman of the Union of Writers of Eurasia J.Omeroglu stressed that under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has reached high economic and political status and gained its rightful place among the nations of the world. Chairman of the Chinese Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin pointed out that thanks to the skillful leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his authority in the community, the people of Kazakhstan has achieved significant results. In his congratulatory message former US Congressman E.Faleomavaega congratulated the Head of State on his birthday and wished him good health, success and wisdom. Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Alanya (Turkey) A.Dzhebedzhi noted the special role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the dynamic development of the capital. President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan M.Zhurinov stressed that the people of Kazakhstan are proud of the achievements of the country which have become an example for the whole world.