Head of State enacts Action Plan for his election platform implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed today to approve the Action Plan for the implementation of his election platform "Well-being for everyone! Continuity. Justice. Progress" and proposals received from citizens of the country in the course of "Bіrge" ("Together") national campaign, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The decree aims to ensure the timely execution of all tasks for the socio-economic and political development of Kazakhstan set out in the President's election platform, with specified time frames and government agencies accountable.



The Action Plan includes measures for modernizing the judicial system, enhancing citizens' oversight over the police service, improving the civil service, improving the quasi-public sector's accountability before the society, removing any barriers to competition and preventing any monopolistic abuses, establishing uniform standards for guaranteed social support for citizens, protecting their financial interests, and a number of other measures.



For complex and long-term issues requiring interagency interaction, government agencies will approve special roadmaps and involve the expert community to develop them. The documents will regulate the specific sequence of actions, outcome indicators, and time frames for the tasks set by the Head of State.



The Presidential Administration is entrusted with the enforcement of the Plan.