Head of State entrusts Government with making preparations for floods
16:40, 22 March 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government to take measures to prevent any damage to the people living in the districts where floods are expected, the Head of State informed on Twitter.
"I have tasked the Government and governors with taking specific measures to prevent any damage to the vital interests of the people in the areas, where floods are expected," the statement says.