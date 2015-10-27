Head of State expressed condolences to Pakistan&#39;s PM in connection with major earthquake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his condolences to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in connection with the strong earthquake which caused human victims, the press service of Akorda reported.

President Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Pakistan N. Sharif in regard to the multiple victims and destruction caused by the major earthquake which was centred in the mountainous Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan causing severe damage to infrastructure both within the country and in neighboring states, including Pakistan. The Head of State expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.