Head of State expresses concern over country's overcrowded prisons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed concern over overcrowded prisons, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Saule Mektepbayeva has brought up the subjects I feel strong concern about - reducing prison population," the Head of State said at the VIII Civil Forum underway in Astana.

In the opinion of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, lawbreakers should not be sent to prison for all types of offenses.



"Therefore, those [who committed] the slightest offenses, business violations, must be punished with money. Thus, we changed the legislation, and this led to a decrease in the prison population. This work must be continued," Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out.