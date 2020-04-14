Head of State expresses condolences over Beket Makhmutov’s passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a letter of condolences to the family of Beket Makhmutov, this was informed by spokesman of the Head of State Berik Uali on his Facebook account.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent the telegram of condolences on occasion of the passing of a famous sportsman and coach Beket Makhmutov.

In the telegram President Tokayev noted that for many years Beket Makhmutov worked fruitfully for the development of sports in our country. His name will go down in history as a highly qualified coach who raised Kazakhstani sport to a high level.