Head of State expresses condolences over Tunisian President’s death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State sent a telegram of condolences upon passing away of President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi, Akorda press service informs.

On behalf of the peopleof Kazakhstan and him personally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolencesupon the death of Tunisian Leader Beji Caid Essebsi.

«President Essebsidevoted his entire life to ensuring prosperity of the people of Tunisia andprotection of the interests of his compatriots. The people of Kazakhstan will alwayspreserve the memory of Beji Caid Essebsi as a wise leader, authoritativepolitician who greatly contributed to the strengthening of the bilateralcooperation,» the telegram reads.