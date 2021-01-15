Head of State expresses condolences to Indonesia over devastating earthquake

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo over the devastating earthquake in the Indonesia’s Sulawesi island which claimed the lives of many people, Kazinform reports.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf President Tokayev extended his deepest condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones. «We share the grave pain of our Indonesian friends,» the telegram of condolences reads.

The President of Kazakhstan went on to wish the speediest recoveries to those injured in the earthquake.

Earlier it was reported that over 30 people were killed and hundreds more injured as a result of the powerful earthquake in Indonesia.