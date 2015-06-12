Head of State gives instructions to Government on environmental safety

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda has held the session of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The press service of the President reported. The sitting has discussed the issues of state environmental safety measures taken in the field of environmental protection. The Head of State noted the need for early settlement of the problems related to healthcare of residents of Kalachi village in Akmola region and Berezivka rural area in West Kazakhstan region. In this regard, the participants of the meeting stressed the importance of ensuring free access to information about the environmental situation in the regions. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that until now, no one has properly named the cause of the phenomenon in Kalachi village. The competent authorities failed to sort out the problem. That was why it was necessary to invite foreign specialists. Kazakhstan's President also noted that the establishment of an effective mechanism of prediction and prevention of environmental risks will help to minimize the damage from emergency situations of technogenic and natural character. The Head of State stressed that the Government and local executive bodies are obliged to ensure the preservation of biodiversity of flora and fauna including the case of mass saiga antelope die off in some areas of the country. Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the environmental policy should be aimed at involvement of business in addressing efficient use of resources, introduction of non-waste technologies in all spheres of economic activity. Kazakh President also drew attention to the importance of the effective use of two Kazakh remote sensing spacecraft launched in 2014 for environmental monitoring and early detection of risks in the environmental field. In addition, the President emphasized that our country, along with the tasks of industrialization, development of the agricultural sector and small and medium-sized businesses, needs to pay attention to the issues of environmental security. Such risks as desertification and land degradation, air pollution, poor water management, industrial emissions and accumulation of waste, demand the Government and business to adopt concrete measures. Following the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Government.