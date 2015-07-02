Head of State gives start to harvester manufacturing plant in N Kazakhstan rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the nationwide teleconference Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has given start to the harvester manufacturing plant in North-Kazakhstan region.

President noted that Kazakhstan is an agrarian country and it needs this technology. The machinery production is of high demand in the country. He congratulated employees of the new plant and wished them success in their work. General Director of "Machine-Building Plant" Kaztechmach" Sabit Shakenov reported to the President that the project was implemented in cooperation with partners from Finland and Poland. Chief Technologist of the Finnish company "Sampo Rosenlew" (partner of "Kaztechmach") Mikko Levyayyarvi thanked the President for creating favorable investment climate and support to foreign investors.