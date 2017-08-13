Head of State had a talk with Kazakh weightlifter Ilyin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - While visiting the national cultural complex ‘Ethnoaul" Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has talked to Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's Instagram account.

Presidet Nazarbayev claimed that Ilyin will always be a champion for him.



Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the international zhamby atu tournament "Altyn Zhebe" at the Kazanat race track in Astana on Sunday. The tournament was organized within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in the Kazakh capital, the president's press service reports.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the national cultural complex "Ethnoaul" situated on the territory of the race track. There, the Kazakh President familiarized with the expositions of national sports games, cuisine, traditions and crafts.