Head of State highlights 7 key principles of Kazakhstan’s new economic course

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address today highlighting seven key principles of the new economic course Kazakhstan is set to embark in the nearest future, Kazinform reports.

Seven key principles of Kazakhstan’s new economic course are as follows: equitable distribution of wealth and responsibilities, leading role of private entrepreneurship through support and development of SMEs, effectiveness through fair competition, versatility of economy, development of human capital through investment into the education of new format, ‘greening’ of economy through protection of environment, and validity of government's decisions.

In his 2020 state-of-the-nation address, the Head of State also urged to reduce the state apparatus and personnel of the quasi-public sector by 25% in the coming years.

A brand-new program solely dedicated to the development of the domestic agro-industrial sector is set to be mapped out, according to the President.

Moreover, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on developing the Social Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and digitalize social payments.

In his address, the President also focused on the problems of education in Kazakhstan pointing out the need to introduce the concept of lifelong learning.

Given that we live in the epoch of natural and manmade disasters, Kazakhstan will re-establish the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Head of State noted. Kazakhstan, in his words, will also launch the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms that will report directly to the President. Tokayev reminded that the country had an analogue of the agency in the past and it had proved its effectiveness.

Among other things, the Head of State also instructed to develop a package of proposals on 'green growth’ that will embrace ecological upbringing for Kazakhstani youngsters as well as development of domestic ecological tourist.

In his address, President Tokayev expressed concern over the demographic situation nationwide, claiming every sixth family in the country can’t have children. In this vein, the Head of State urged to increase the number of quotas under the extracorporal fertilization program sevenfold, that is up to 7,000 quotas.

A new law on the protection of animals will see the light in Kazakhstan soon based on the instruction given by President Tokayev in his address. Tokayev charged the Government together with the civil sector to map out the bill on protection of animals.

President Tokayev also suggested abolishing the institute of executive secretaries and carry on the reform of the quasi-public sector.

Finally, the Head of State gave an instruction to earmark 150 billion tenge that will be paid to healthcare workers in the second half of 2020 in order to support them amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.