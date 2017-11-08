Head of State highlights importance of switchover to gas transport

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Meeting with foreign investors in Kostanay region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of the transition to the use of natural gas vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State said that cars consume 30% of the world's oil, and Kazakhstan also needs to refine and sell oil faster. Therefore, two powerful petrochemical facilities are under construction in Atyrau region: one with Chinese investment of $6 billion dollars, and another one with investment of $4 billion, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

"That is, we need to refine what we have. And the transition to the use of gas vehicles is very important," the President said.

He also underlined that nowadays the manufacturing of electric vehicles and the associated infrastructure development are important priorities for the automobile industry.