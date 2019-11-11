Head of State holds meeting with ex-president of Slovenia Danilo Turk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with former Slovenian President Danilo Turk, Akorda reported.

Danilo Turk arrived in Nur-Sultan to attend a meeting of «Astana Club» international discussion platform.

The interlocutors discussed the UN development issues, exchanged views on pressing matters of the international agenda.

Danilo Turk expressed hope that the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference, which will be held in June 2020 in Nur-Sultan, will be successful. He also noted that Kazakhstan rightfully plays an active role in multilateral efforts including in matters of building peace and security.