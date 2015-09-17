  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State holds meeting with governor of Mangystau region

    16:28, 17 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU-ASTANA - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Governor of Mangystau region Alik Aidarbayev, according to the press-service of Akorda.

    A.Aidarbayev reported to the President on the socio-economic situation in the region and implementation of government programs. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the dynamic development of transport and logistics industry in Mangystau region and the need to further diversify the area's economy.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Mangystau region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!