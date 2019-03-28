Head of State holds meetings with Zhambyl region governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was reported on the socioeconomic development of the region and results of implementation of the tasks set by the Nursultan Nazarbayev, Leader of the Nation, within the framework of the recent State-of-the-Nation Address and the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party.



The President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of timely and efficient implementation of the state programs as well as implementation of measures aimed at social support of the population.



Following results of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions.