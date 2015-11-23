Head of State inks amendments to law on civil service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on civil service".

The text of the law is published in the press. According to the press service of the chords, the law is aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the nation's "100 specific steps to realize the five institutional reforms" and bringing the legislation into conformity with the law "On civil service of the Republic of Kazakhstan."