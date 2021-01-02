Head of State inks amendments to Tax Code

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On introduction into effect of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) on the issues of environment», Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of Akorda, the text of the Law is set to be published in the press.