Head of State inks moratorium on application of certain provisions of land legislation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree "On moratorium on the application of certain provisions of the land legislation", the press service of Akorda reported.

Decree "On a moratorium on the application of certain provisions of the land legislation"

In accordance with Article 40, paragraph 3) of Article 44 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan I DECREE:

1. To introduce up to December 31, 2016 a moratorium on:

1) the application of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated November 2, 2015 "On amendments and additions to the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan";

2) the provision of rights on temporary land utilization, under the conditions of lease of lands with agricultural purpose, to foreigners, stateless persons, foreign legal entities, as well as legal persons whose authorized capital's share (more than 50%) belongs to foreigners, stateless persons, foreign legal entities;

3) the provision of private ownership of agricultural land, owned by the state, to individuals and legal entities.

2. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall:

1) ensure making the legislative amendments aimed at the implementation of paragraph 1 of the decree;

2) form the Commission on Land Reform;

3) take other measures for the implementation of the decree.

3. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall provide supervision over observance of the legal implementation of paragraph 1 of the decree.

4. Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan is assigned to control over the execution of the decree.

5. The decree comes into force from the date of signing.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev

Astana, Akorda, May 6, 2016