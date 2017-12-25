Head of State inks Tax Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments into the budget" (Tax Code), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The document is aimed at improving the national tax legislation.



Additionally, President Nazarbayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On enforcement of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments into the budget" (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of taxation" that will bring the legislation in compliance with the new Tax Code.



The texts of the laws will be published in the press.