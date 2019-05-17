Head of State inspects Family Health Center in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the Botaly Family Health Center in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan was informed of the development of the capital city's the Doctor at Home project network and the implementation of the "Doctor near Home" project.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the need to improve the quality of medical services and ensure citizens' access to health care within walking distance, especially in the context of stable growth of the city's population. He underlined the importance of the work being done to open compact clinics in residential communities.



The Head of State examined the medical rooms, the pharmacy for subsidized medicines, and the registration office that uses advanced digital technologies.