Head of State instructs to severely punish those responsible for Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has instructed to submit proposals on punishing those responsible for the incident in Arys by 10 August 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As,needless to say, the consequences of the incident are very serious, we now havefocused all our efforts to eliminate these consequences. Roughly speaking, mostof the town was bombed out. The special investigation commission is nowworking. Following the commission’s work results, the PresidentialAdministration and the Security Council should submit proposals on the severepunishment of all the perpetrators,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told an enlargedmeeting of the Government.

Besides,the Head of State ordered to punish the civil servants responsible forauthorizing the construction in immediate proximity to the high-risk sites.

«This alsoincludes the civil servants, who negligently granted permissions for theconstruction in close vicinity to the high-risk facilities. This work should becarried out urgently. Until August 10, [you are to] provide the respectiveproposals. All the perpetrators must be held strictly accountable and must bepunished,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

It is to berecalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit inArys, Turkestan region.