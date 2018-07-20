  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State instructs to thoroughly investigate murder of Denis Ten

    14:36, 20 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan instructed Prosecutor General Kairat Kozhamzharov and Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhambet Kassymov to take special efforts to control the case of the murder of Merited Master of Sport of Kazakhstan Denis Ten and to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    In addition, the senior staff of the President's Executive Office was instructed to continually monitor the progress of the investigation.

    Tags:
    Sport President of Kazakhstan Denis Ten President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!