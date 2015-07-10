  • kz
    Head of State invited President of Brazil to visit Kazakhstan

    09:39, 10 July 2015
    UFA. KAZINFORM - Yesterday President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the President of Brazil Dilma Rousseff in the framework of the SCO and BRICS summits in Ufa.

    During the meeting the sides have discussed issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and prospects for its further expansion. In addition, the sides exchanged views on the topical issues of the international agenda. In order to further expand bilateral partnership Nursultan Nazarbayev invited D.Rousseff to visit Kazakhstan.

    SCO Economy Russia Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
