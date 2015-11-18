Head of State: it is not necessary to close bankrupt enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is not necessary to close bankrupt enterprises, this has been stated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at today's enlarged government meeting in Akorda.

Kazakh President noted that in the world practice bankrupt enterprise are not necessarily closed; people are not exempted from work. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that he has already signed a relevant law. The document laid a new system for settlement of a debtor and a creditor's financial insolvency.