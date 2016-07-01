Head of State launched fast food production in South Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fast food production has been launched by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazygurt district of South Kazakhstan region via a teleconference held within the framework of the sitting on the result of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

It should be noted that "Lotus Food Company LLC" LLP is capable of producing 1079 tons of products of year. It total, seven projects amounting to 5.7 bln tenge are implemented in the Kazygurt district.

"Development of small and medium-sized business, as you all know, is the main task I set before the Government," N. Nazarbayev noted.