  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State launched fast food production in South Kazakhstan region

    14:26, 01 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fast food production has been launched by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazygurt district of South Kazakhstan region via a teleconference held within the framework of the sitting on the result of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

    It should be noted that "Lotus Food Company LLC" LLP is capable of producing 1079 tons of products of year. It total, seven projects amounting to 5.7 bln tenge are implemented in the Kazygurt district.

    "Development of small and medium-sized business, as you all know, is the main task I set before the Government," N. Nazarbayev noted.

     

     

    Tags:
    Turkestan region New industrialization President of Kazakhstan Small and medium-sized business New Industrialization: program under president News President Small and Medium Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!