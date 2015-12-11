Head of State launched upgraded poultry farm in Kostanay rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today during a nationwide teleconference "New industrialization of Kazakhstan. The results of 2015" Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched an upgraded poultry farm in Kostanay region.

According to Kairat Maishev, director of LLP "Zhas Kanat 2006", the object was modernized to increase egg production. He stressed that the introduction of the modern high-tech equipment will allow bringing production to 250 million units per year. "We supply products to all regions of Kazakhstan. 15% of production is exported to the Russian Federation. From now we are planning to double this figure," said K. Maishev.