    Head of State meets MGIMO alumni

    18:36, 06 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with graduates of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), the Akorda press service reports.

    The meeting was attended by the Speaker of Kazakh Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the rector of MGIMO, Anatoly Torkunov, member of the Board of Directors of the Eurasian Resources Group, Patokh Chodiev, and Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

    The Head of State noted the prestige of MGIMO and the well-established ties between the institution and Kazakhstan's government.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev dwelt on the issue of strengthening interstate dialogue, and also stressed the need to attract diplomatic personnel to further work of the Eurasian Economic Union.

    In turn, the participants of the meeting noted the scale of the IV International Forum of MGIMO alumni held in Astana and its role in strengthening diplomatic relations between the countries.

     

