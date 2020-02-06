Head of State meets social entrepreneurs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with social entrepreneurs, Akorda press service informs.

Those attending the meeting were Head of Green TAL social workshop, Vice President of Best for Kids Public Fund Emin Askerov, Director of Dastarkhan LLP Yelena Maschinskaya and Director of Qamqor Otau (Caring Family) Centre for independent living, Coordinator of «Training cafe» social project Bakytzhan Khudiyarov.

Entrepreneurs briefed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the current state of social entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan and the prospects for its further development. Besides, they also shared the pressing problems in this area, highlighting the lack of premises and sales points.

The entrepreneurs commended the government’s supporting measures and reported on plans to hold the first republican forum of social entrepreneurs in the coming autumn.

Expressing gratitude to entrepreneurs for the successful implementation of projects that are useful for society, President Tokayev approved the idea of holding the forum and underscored that the state will continue to support social business throughout the country.



