Head of State meets with academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State has met with academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev. During the meeting they discussed the key aspects of the development of national science, as well as the main directions of economic policy of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported.

The President stressed that the scientific community of our country must give its assessment and offer solutions in the context of the current situation in the world economy and geopolitics.

"Today, not one expert can predict the further development and ways out of the situation. There are some views on the situation in Europe, the US and China. Moreover, the sanctions arising confrontation between a number of countries do not have a positive impact on the global trading system. Special attention needs the threat of terrorism which requires only joint action," said the President of Kazakhstan.

K.Sagadiyev noted that the country's scientists are aware of their responsibilities. The academician also emphasized that the National plan is a great historic opportunity which potential should be used as much as possible.