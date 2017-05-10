Head of State meets with Chairman of Baiterek Holding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC Mr. Yerbolat Dossayev in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the holding's day-to-day functioning and its future plans.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted it is important to assimilate the funds that were earmarked for the holding in order to implement state programs in time.



The Kazakh President paid utmost attention to the issues of industrial and innovative development and implementation of the infrastructure development program "Nurly zhol".



In his report, Chairman of the Board of "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC Dossayev mentioned that holding's assets had grown 15% compared to 2015. He also reported on the support the holding lent to domestic car manufacturers, financing of transport engineering as well as assisting SMEs and other enterprises in other sectors of economy.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.



