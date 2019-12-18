Head of State meets with Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, Minister Tileuberdi reported to President Tokayev on the results of his official visit to the U.S. and participation in the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Madrid on December 15-16.

According to Mukhtar Tileuberdi, during the bilateral talks U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted that the U.S. sees Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in the region. The U.S. considers Kazakhstan as a key partner in maintaining regional security.

Participants of the ASEM Meeting commended Kazakhstan’s transit potential which will boost development of transport routes linking Asia and Europe.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific tasks regarding the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.