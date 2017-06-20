Head of State meets with Richard Evans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Richard Evans, Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Akorda press-service reports.

During the meeting, Sir Richard Evans informed the Head of State on the current status of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, as well as the progress made in its transformation.

The sides exchanged their views on further prospects for the national fund development and the ways to improve its efficiency.



In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Richard Evans discussed the current issues related to the functioning of the transport and logistics industry in Kazakhstan and the potential of Astana to become the regional transport hub.

They also considered the issues of reinforcing the younger generation's role in economic development of the country.