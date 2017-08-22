Head of State meets with UK TMK management

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the management of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant JSC (UK TMK) today, Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting in Akorda, the Head of State noted the company's positive results in recent years.

- The government provided you an all-round assistance and supported all your endeavors. Thus, today the plant operates in a stable manner and develops and, according to my information, last year its production increased by 10%, and revenues by 20%, - said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President emphasized the need for further development of innovative projects involving foreign companies, saying that it would be of great help for growth in the future.

In turn, Chairman of the Board of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant Silvan Geller thanked the Head of State for the meeting and gave the floor to the company's president Assem Mamutova.

- The increase in production you noted was achieved due to the overall growth in aerospace and industrial markets. The joint ventures have been put into operation and we observe achievement of production capacities as was planned," she said.

She also told the Head of State about the work being done jointly with foreign partners.

- I would like to remind that in 2014, in partnership with the French government, we established a second enterprise for the production of titanium ingots and nuclear industry products.Today, the construction of the plant is completed, and on September 15 we will hold the opening presentation, - said the company's president.

Ms. Mamutova also spoke about the company's joint activities with the South Korean POSCO.

- The implementation of this joint project along with the use of modern technologies will allow the Kazakh-Korean enterprise to enter the world flat rolled titanium market," Assem Mamutova said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that he is familiar with the UK TMK's activities almost from the moment of its creation and asked the management about the prospects of raw materials supply.

According to Ms. Mamutova, the company purchases titanium-containing raw materials in far-abroad countries in accordance with the international aerospace standard.

- This year, in the framework of the UK TMK development program until 2022, the construction of the second ilmenite concentrate processing plant began. And in order to increase the Kazakhstan content we introduced new technologies developed jointly with the Ulba Metallurgical Plant specialists, she concluded.