Head of State meets with Yuri Pya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held a meeting with the Board Chairman of the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center JSC, Yuri Pya, the Akorda press service reports.

At the meeting, the Head of State highlighted the particular importance of the 27th Congress of the World Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons held in Astana for the development of the national medicine.

"The Congress of cardiac surgeons from all over the world has met for the first time in Kazakhstan. It is the worldwide recognition of the national surgery," the Kazakh President said.

In return, Yuri Pya reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the results of the Congress, where over 1,000 foreign delegates participated.

According to the Board Chairman of the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center JSC, the Congress has been recognized as one of the best as the Executive Committee of the World Society stated.

At the end, the Head of State wished Yuri Pya future successes and new achievements in work.