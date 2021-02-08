Head of State met with High Judicial Council Chairman Talgat Donakov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the state of the country's judiciary as well as the outcomes of the 2020 work of the High Judicial Council and plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard the information on the progress on the tasks given by him in the state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan and at the National Congress of Judges.

In addition, the President was briefed on the introduction of modern HR and digital technologies applied by the Council to better the quality of judges’ selection.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State instructed the High Judicial Council Chairman to proceed with the implementation of new technologies as well as to hold a quality selection of judicial officials to administrative courts being created.