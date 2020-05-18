Head of State mourns untimely passing of well-known journalist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of well-known journalist and director of Zhetysu TV channel Beissen Kuranbek on the occasion of his untimely passing at the age of 49, Kazinform reports.

President’s press secretary Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post that the Head of State had extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of the passing of the eminent journalist and popular TV host.

In the telegram of condolences President Tokayev pointed out that Beissen Kuranbek had made a dent in the world of Kazakhstan’s journalism and was deeply loved by viewers across the country.

According to the Head of State, Beissen Kuranbek did an amazing job as the director of Zhetysu TV channel.