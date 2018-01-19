  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State names a way to solve DPRK nuclear problem

    07:21, 19 January 2018
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM During his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev named the only way, in his opinion, to solve the North Korean nuclear problem, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking to journalists at the press conference yesterday, the Head of State noted that it is only through joint efforts of the U.S., Russia, and China that this issue can be resolved. Nazarbayev stressed that President Trump shares his point of view, adding that it is necessary to work in this direction.

     

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Nuclear disarmament Kazakhstan and USA President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!