Head of State notes Kazakhstan's contribution to UN peacekeeping

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has told about Kazakhstan's contribution to the peacekeeping activities of the United Nations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 74th session of UNGA Mr. Tokayev mentioned that as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the previous two years, our country focused on strengthening security, non-proliferation and regional cooperation, confirming our commitment to the cause of peace.

Head of State outlined Kazakhstan’s achievements in this sphere.

He added that Kazakhstan contributes to UN peacekeeping by co-deploying with our Indian partners a 120-strong unit to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon as well as by providing military observers.

«We are also proud that Kazakhstan has turned into a global center for dialogue of religions and civilizations. Since 2003, our capital has been honoured to convene the triennial Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions supported by the UN», said the President.

As Kazinform previously reported, upon arrival in New York, K. Tokayev met with the chair persons of leading American companies including the head of ‘Bloomberg L.P.’ Michael Bloomberg. In addition, in the framework of 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Head of State held a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of other states. In particular, Mr. Tokayev met with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Switzerland Uli Maurer and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

President of the General Assembly, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande promised to give priority to peace and security, in particular, to efforts aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts, as well as efforts to promote fair economic and social order.