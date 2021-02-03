Head of State offers condolences for writer Anes Saray’s passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to the family members and relatives of late writer, playwright Anes Saray, the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali posted on his Facebook account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Offer my condolences for the passing of the prominent writer, poet, playwright, honored worker of Kazakhstan, State Prize Laureate Anes Saray. The gifted author worked hard at republican newspapers, publishing houses and in the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan. Throughout his long career, he produced historical and literary works,» the letter reads.

Late writer, playwright Anes Saray will be buried in the National Pantheon.

Anes Saray was born on November 21, 1937 in Kurmalai village, Volodarsk district, Astrakhan oblast.

His works were first published in 1963. Saray’s collection of articles Munaralar shakyrady was released in 1969. Later, he penned his collections of novels and short stories including Karasha otken son (After November, 1975), Bozkyrau (Frost, 1973), novel Toskauyl (Barrier, 1979), Altyn aral (Golden Isle, 1984), Edil-Zhaiyk (1994), Isatay – Makhambet tarikhy (Isatay and Makhambet’s history, 1997).

In 1989, Saray’s collection of stories in Russian Kogda prikhodit noyabr (When November comes) was released. His plays including Aru Almaty, Mukym menin, Totiyp kaldy and so on were staged at theatres.

His novel Edil-Zhaiyk received the State Prize of Kazakhstan.