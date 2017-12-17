Head of State offers condolences on death of Kuman Tastanbekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolence to the relatives and friends of People's Artist of Kazakhstan Kuman Tastanbekov, a prominent actor of theater and cinema, upon his death, the press service of Akorda reports.

In the telegram, the President emphasized the sizable role of Kuman Tastanbekov in developing the Kazakh cinematography and fostering the younger generation of Kazakhstanis.

"I believe that his light image and contribution to the national art will remain forever in the memory of the people," the telegram reads.