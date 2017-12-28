  • kz
    Head of State OKs amendments to law on information

    12:15, 28 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed into law the amendments on the issues of information and communication, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    "The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of information and communication" is called to improve national legislation on the issues of information and communication," the press service said in a statement.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Ministry of Information and Communications President Top Story
