Head of State OKs amendments to law on information

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed into law the amendments on the issues of information and communication, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

"The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of information and communication" is called to improve national legislation on the issues of information and communication," the press service said in a statement.



The text of the law is to be published in the press.