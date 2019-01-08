Head of State OKs amendments to pharmaceuticals circulation legislation
11:21, 08 January 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Circulation of Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Items", which is aimed at improving the system of medicine provision for the population, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
