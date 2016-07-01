Head of State ordered to continue work on development of single-industry towns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - I'm glad to see that the tasks on creation of jobs in single-industry towns are fulfilled, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the sitting focused on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

"I am glad to see that the tasks on creation of jobs in single-industry towns are fulfilled. The fact that new products there are saving those towns is great as well. Those towns were built for one now forgotten purpose, and there are people are have to survive there, and we have to help them," N Nazarbayev said.

Then, the video call was made to single-industry towns of the country, where the state program has already helped to improve the situation, and the residents of the towns had an opportunity to thank the President for the attention to this sphere.