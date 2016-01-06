Head of State outlined main directions of further development of Kazakhstan - M. Mukhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article 'National Plan - Road to Kazakhstan's Dream' outlined the main directions of further development of Kazakhstan, this has been stated by chairman of the Economic Research Institute Maksat Mukhanov at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

"The article of the President, first of all, is marked by huge work carried out by the Government and Parliament. This work is related to the organizational preparations for the implementation of the five institutional reforms," said Mr. Mukhanov.

According to his words, the country has adopted 59 new laws which will create a completely new institutional framework and new rules for the economy and the state as a whole.