Head of State participated in Kazakh-Korean Business Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Kazakh-Korean Business Forum in Nur-Sultan on Monday, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Moon Jae-in attended the exhibition of investment projects where leading Korean companies - Lotte Confectionery, Hyundai Motor Company, Kolon Group, Posco, Dongil Construction, LG Electronics, SK E&C, Medical Partners Korea, Megagen Implant and LGS Elevator Korea Ltd - were displayed.



The Kazakh President thanked the Korea International Trade Association for active participation in organization of the Business Forum and expressed confidence that this meeting would give an additional impulse to the deepening of the trade-economic cooperation between the two countries.







He noted that the Republic of Korea had been one of the largest trade partners of our country in Asian region and highlighted that since 1996 South Korean side had invested as much as 7bn U.S. dollars in Kazakhstan economy.



"I am sure that the agreements signed during the state visit of the South Korean President and the Business Forum will underlie further strengthening of the trade-economic, investment and cultural ties between our countries," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



Around 500 representatives of the two countries' business communities gathered in Nur-Sultan for the Business Forum which ended with signing of approximately 30 documents in machine-building, medicine, infrastructure and food industry. The cost of the agreements signed totals 3.2bn U.S. dollars. In particular, these are the agreements on construction of new housing in Shymkent and Turkestan region, establishment of a multi-functional check-up centre, production of cars, elevators, confectionery, TVs, medical implants, opening of healthcare institutions etc.

